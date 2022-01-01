Go
Lemongrass

WEST STREET

SALADS

167 west street • $$

Avg 4.3 (811 reviews)

Popular Items

Crab Rangoons$9.95
Our Maryland fusion wontons are filled with seasoned cream cheese and crab meat, then deep fried to perfection. Served with a sweet cilantro sauce.
Pineapple Fried Rice$17.95
Rice sauteed with sliced chicken breast and shrimp, yellow curry powder, onions, scallions, tomatoes, egg, golden raisins and cashews.
Spice Level: No Spice
Fried Rice$14.50
Jasmine rice, onions, scallions, tomatoes and egg stir-fried in a light soy sauce.
Spice Level: No Spice
Pad See Iew$14.95
Stir-fried wide rice noodles, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, garlic and egg in a soybean and oyster sauce.
Spice Level: No Spice
Drunken Noodle$14.95
Fresh wide rice noodles, sauteed with chili, garlic, basil leaves, bell peppers, onion and tomatoes.
Spice Level: 2/4
Crispy Green Beans$9.95
Fresh green beans, lightly battered in our tempura batter and deep fried until crispy. Finished with a Thai five spice, garlic and fresh chili sauce
Panang Curry*$16.50
Sweet creamy coconut based red curry with kaffir lime leaves, peanut sauce, broccoli, snow peas, green beans, zucchini, carrots, napa, and baby corn.
Spice Level 1/4
Pad Thai$14.95
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, dry bean curd, scallions, crushed peanuts and egg in a slightly sweet tamarind sauce.
Spice Level: No Spice
Chicken Satay$9.95
Skewered chicken marinated, then slow grilled, served with our homemade peanut sauce and cucumber relish sauce. 4pcs
Crispy Spring Rolls$6.95
Crispy vegetable spring rolls deep - fried and served with our sweet and sour sauce
Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

167 west street

Annapolis MD

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
