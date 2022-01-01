Go
Lemongrass

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • NOODLES

959 Ritchie Hwy • $$

Avg 4.6 (2365 reviews)

Popular Items

Pineapple Fried Rice$17.95
Rice sauteed with sliced chicken breast and shrimp, yellow curry powder, onions, scallions, tomatoes, egg, golden raisins, and cashews.
Spring Rolls$6.95
Crispy vegetable spring rolls deep fried and served with our sweet and sour sauce
V
Fried Rice$14.50
Jasmine rice, onions, scallions, tomatoes and egg stir-fried in a light soy sauce.
Pad Thai$14.95
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, dry bean curd, scallions, crushed peanuts, and egg in a slightly sweet tamarind sauce.
GF
Green Curry$15.95
Spicy green curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, Chinese eggplant, bell peppers, basil leaves, and chopped galangal and rhizome. Served with a side of rice.
GF
Spice Level 2/4
Drunken Noodle$14.95
Fresh wide rice noodles, sauteed with chili, garlic, basil leaves, bell peppers, onion, and tomatoes.
Spice Level 2/4
Crab Rangoons$9.95
Our Maryland fusion wontons are filled with seasoned cream cheese and crab meat, then deep fried to perfection. Served with a sweet cilantro sauce
Pad See Iew$14.95
Stir-fried wide rice noodles, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, garlic, and egg in a soybean and oyster sauce.
Panang Curry$16.50
Sweet creamy coconut based red curry with kaffir lime leaves, peanut sauce, broccoli, snow peas, green beans, zucchini, carrots, napa, and baby corn. Served with a side of rice.
GF
Spice Level 1/4
Crispy Green Beans$9.95
Fresh green beans, lightly battered in our tempura batter and deep fried until crispy. Finished with a Thai five spice, garlic and fresh chili sauce.
Spice level 1/4
959 Ritchie Hwy

Arnold MD

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
