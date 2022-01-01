Go
Lemongrass - Delray Beach

420 E. Atlantic Ave

Popular Items

Mongolian Beef.$20.00
thin slices of tender crispy beef, steamed broccoli and scallions marinated with our sweet mongolian sauce
Wonton Soup.$6.00
homemade chicken wonton, asparagus, scallions, garlic and chinese cabbage in clear broth
Gyoza.$7.00
Thai Spring Roll.$7.00
stuffed with vegetables and fried to a crisp served with a sweet sauce
Spicy Tuna Roll.$11.00
chopped tuna, kimchi sauce and scallions
Edamame.$6.00
steamed japanese soy beans tossed in sea salt
Miso Soup.$5.00
japanese miso broth with dried seaweed, tofu, scallions and enoki mushrooms
Pad Thai.$16.00
rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, peanuts, scallions, shallots and lime wedge sauteed in pad thai sauce
Pad Si Ew.$16.00
flat rice noodles, chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, scallions and eggs in a seasoning sweet soy sauce
California Roll.$8.00
kani, cucumber, avocado, i/o with masago and sesame seeds
Location

Delray Beach FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
