Lemongrass Restaurant & Sake Bar

Asian Fusion Cuisine

SUSHI

64 Whittier Hwy • $$

Avg 4.4 (487 reviews)

Popular Items

House Salad$8.00
Julienned beets, carrots, daikon, mango, and fried tofu on a bed of organic field greens. Served with our Explorer's Sake Miso Dressing.
Tom Yum$7.00
mushrooms, spring onions, and your choice of proteins in a traditional Thai hot and sour broth
Sweet Potato Maki$8.00
Carrots, cucumber, goat cheese and sweet potato fries inside. Yuzu aioli drizzle
Crispy Spring Roll$8.00
Cabbage, carrots, and glass noodles wrapped in rice paper and deep fried, served with Vietnamese dipping sauce
Pad Thai
Made with our Explorer's Pad Thai Sauce with your choice of chicken, beef, jumbo shrimp, or vegetarian with tofu, egg julienned cabbage, scallions, and crushed peanuts, gluten free
Baby Roll$10.00
Herb seasoned ground pork and scallions, wrapped in rice paper and deep fried, served with sweet and sour sauce
Sunrise$13.00
Tuna, salmon and cucumber inside. Flashed fried and topped with chili flakes and a chili aioli drizzle
Chicken Satay$9.00
4 chicken skewers served with Thai peanut sauce, gluten free
Spicy Tuna$11.00
Tuna and scallions in a spicy mayo sauce
Miso$4.00
Tofu and wakame ( dried seaweed) in a soybean broth
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Table Service
Parking
Takeout

Location

64 Whittier Hwy

Moultonborough NH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

