Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Lemont Furnace

Go
Lemont Furnace restaurants
Toast

Lemont Furnace restaurants that serve chicken pizza

BG pic

 

Pangy's Pizza- Nickman Plaza -

40 Nickman Plaza, lemont Furnace

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken bacon ranch Pizza$0.00
Creamy ranch base, marinated grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, mozzarella cheese
Buffalo chicken Pizza$0.00
Hot creamy base, Grilled Chicken, cheese blend, Caramelized onions, drizzled with ranch or bleu cheese
BBQ chicken Pizza$0.00
Smooth BBQ base, blend of cheeses, caramelized onions, marinated grilled chicken
More about Pangy's Pizza- Nickman Plaza -
Main pic

 

Fat Angelo’s - Lemont Furnace

1296 Connellsville Street, Lemont Furnace

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
LG Smoked Bacon Chicken Pizza$16.49
More about Fat Angelo’s - Lemont Furnace

Browse other tasty dishes in Lemont Furnace

Taco Salad

Tacos

Map

More near Lemont Furnace to explore

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Greensburg

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Monroeville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Latrobe

Avg 3.7 (11 restaurants)

Irwin

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Ligonier

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Belle Vernon

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Scottdale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (438 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (371 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (167 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2174 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (870 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston