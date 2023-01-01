Chicken pizza in Lemont Furnace
Lemont Furnace restaurants that serve chicken pizza
More about Pangy's Pizza- Nickman Plaza -
Pangy's Pizza- Nickman Plaza -
40 Nickman Plaza, lemont Furnace
|Chicken bacon ranch Pizza
|$0.00
Creamy ranch base, marinated grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, mozzarella cheese
|Buffalo chicken Pizza
|$0.00
Hot creamy base, Grilled Chicken, cheese blend, Caramelized onions, drizzled with ranch or bleu cheese
|BBQ chicken Pizza
|$0.00
Smooth BBQ base, blend of cheeses, caramelized onions, marinated grilled chicken