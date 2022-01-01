Lemont bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Lemont restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Lemont

Corner Stone Tavern image

GRILL

Corner Stone Tavern

103 Stephen Street, Lemont

Avg 4.8 (360 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Harvest Salad$13.00
Bleu Cheese, Strawberries, Red Grapes, Candied Pecans, Avocado with mixed greens. Chef recommends Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing.
Hot Chicken Dinner$14.00
Chef's signature Hot Chicken Sauce Tossed onto a Hand Battered Chicken Breast (or grilled) served with Home Made Mac & Cheese and Green Beans.
Pot Roast Dinner$14.00
Slow Cooked Pot roast served with potatoes and carrots. Topped with Crispy Onions.
More about Corner Stone Tavern
Next-Mex image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Next-Mex

319 Front St, Lemont

Avg 4.5 (208 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
A la Carte Street Tacos
Chimichanga$12.50
Burrito$14.00
More about Next-Mex
Wooden Paddle image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Wooden Paddle

212 Stephen St., Lemont

Avg 4.7 (981 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Smoke + 'Shrooms$18.00
Roasted cremini 'shrooms, smoked gouda, fresh mozz, extra virgin olive oil, black truffle, fresh thyme
Burrata Toasts$12.00
Whipped burrata, toasted baguette / tomato, basil + balsamic reduction / basil pesto, arugula + lemon zest / proscuitto + fig jam
Pretty Fly for a White Pie$16.00
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella, shaved parmesan, gorgonzola, ricotta, fresh garlic, cracked black pepper
More about Wooden Paddle
Map

More near Lemont to explore

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Orland Park

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Westmont

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Homer Glen

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston