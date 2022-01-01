Lemont bars & lounges you'll love
GRILL
Corner Stone Tavern
103 Stephen Street, Lemont
Popular items
Harvest Salad
$13.00
Bleu Cheese, Strawberries, Red Grapes, Candied Pecans, Avocado with mixed greens. Chef recommends Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing.
Hot Chicken Dinner
$14.00
Chef's signature Hot Chicken Sauce Tossed onto a Hand Battered Chicken Breast (or grilled) served with Home Made Mac & Cheese and Green Beans.
Pot Roast Dinner
$14.00
Slow Cooked Pot roast served with potatoes and carrots. Topped with Crispy Onions.
BURRITOS • TACOS
Next-Mex
319 Front St, Lemont
Popular items
A la Carte Street Tacos
Chimichanga
$12.50
Burrito
$14.00
PIZZA • TAPAS
Wooden Paddle
212 Stephen St., Lemont
Popular items
Smoke + 'Shrooms
$18.00
Roasted cremini 'shrooms, smoked gouda, fresh mozz, extra virgin olive oil, black truffle, fresh thyme
Burrata Toasts
$12.00
Whipped burrata, toasted baguette / tomato, basil + balsamic reduction / basil pesto, arugula + lemon zest / proscuitto + fig jam
Pretty Fly for a White Pie
$16.00
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella, shaved parmesan, gorgonzola, ricotta, fresh garlic, cracked black pepper