Calamari in Lemont

Lemont restaurants
Lemont restaurants that serve calamari

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Rosebud Lemont - Lemont

12350 Derby Road, Lemont

Avg 4.5 (954 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Calamari$19.50
More about Rosebud Lemont - Lemont
3 Corners Grill & Tap - Lemont - 12371 Derby Rd

12371 Derby Rd, Lemont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
- Crispy Calamari -$13.00
Fresh hand breaded calamari. Served with our house marinara.
More about 3 Corners Grill & Tap - Lemont - 12371 Derby Rd

