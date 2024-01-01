Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Lemont

Go
Lemont restaurants
Toast

Lemont restaurants that serve chimichangas

Next-Mex image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Next-Mex - Lemont

319 Front St, Lemont

Avg 4.5 (208 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Snickers Chimichanga$8.00
Chimichanga$14.50
More about Next-Mex - Lemont
Consumer pic

 

Morenos Mexican Restaurant LLC - 113 Stephen St

113 Stephen St, Lemont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
chorizo chimichanga$13.99
More about Morenos Mexican Restaurant LLC - 113 Stephen St

Browse other tasty dishes in Lemont

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Chicken Sandwiches

Garlic Bread

Street Tacos

Chicken Caesar Salad

Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

Chili

Map

More near Lemont to explore

Orland Park

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Westmont

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (10 restaurants)

Homer Glen

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1969 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (419 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1501 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (636 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (786 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (599 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston