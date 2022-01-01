Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Lemont

Lemont restaurants
Lemont restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Corner Stone Tavern image

GRILL

Corner Stone Tavern

103 Stephen Street, Lemont

Avg 4.8 (360 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$7.00
More about Corner Stone Tavern
Next-Mex image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Next-Mex

319 Front St, Lemont

Avg 4.5 (208 reviews)
Takeout
Large Chips & Salsa$5.00
Small Chips & Salsa$2.50
More about Next-Mex

