Cookies in
Lemont
/
Lemont
/
Cookies
Lemont restaurants that serve cookies
DIGS on CANAL - Downtown Lemont
316 Canal Street, Lemont
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$4.95
Cookie Sundae
$4.95
More about DIGS on CANAL - Downtown Lemont
PIZZA • TAPAS
Wooden Paddle
212 Stephen St., Lemont
Avg 4.7
(981 reviews)
Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough
$6.00
More about Wooden Paddle
