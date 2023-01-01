Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Lemont

Go
Lemont restaurants
Toast

Lemont restaurants that serve cookies

DIGS on CANAL image

 

DIGS on CANAL - Downtown Lemont

316 Canal Street, Lemont

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.95
Cookie Sundae$4.95
More about DIGS on CANAL - Downtown Lemont
Wooden Paddle image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Wooden Paddle

212 Stephen St., Lemont

Avg 4.7 (981 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough$6.00
More about Wooden Paddle

Browse other tasty dishes in Lemont

Ravioli

Chicken Sandwiches

Sliders

Brisket

Grilled Chicken

Burritos

Noodle Bowls

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Map

More near Lemont to explore

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Orland Park

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Westmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Homer Glen

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1481 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1000 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (465 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (569 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (401 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston