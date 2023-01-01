Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Lemont

Lemont restaurants
Lemont restaurants that serve crispy chicken

DIGS on CANAL image

 

DIGS on CANAL - Downtown Lemont

316 Canal Street, Lemont

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Mozzarella$12.95
More about DIGS on CANAL - Downtown Lemont
Item pic

 

Tap House Bar & Grill - Lemont - 1243 State St

1243 State St, Lemont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
DOUBLE DECKER, CRISPY BEER-BATTERED CHICKEN MELT$17.99
Beer-battered fried chicken topped with Merkts cheese, lettuce, onion and pickles, on a potato bun
HOT N SPICY CRISPY CHICKEN$13.99
Crispy boneless Buffalo chicken, iceberg, carrot, celery, ranch dressing, shredded cheddar cheese, tossed and wrapped
More about Tap House Bar & Grill - Lemont - 1243 State St

