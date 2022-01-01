Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Lemont

Lemont restaurants
Lemont restaurants that serve fajitas

Next-Mex image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Next-Mex

319 Front St, Lemont

Avg 4.5 (208 reviews)
Takeout
Dinner Chick / Steak Fajitas$18.50
Dinner Portobella Fajitas$15.00
Fajita Fiesta$70.00
More about Next-Mex
DIGS on CANAL image

 

DIGS on CANAL

316 Canal Street, Lemont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Quesadillas$10.95
More about DIGS on CANAL

