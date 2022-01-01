Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Garlic bread in
Lemont
/
Lemont
/
Garlic Bread
Lemont restaurants that serve garlic bread
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Rosebud Lemont
12350 Derby Road, Lemont
Avg 4.5
(954 reviews)
Side Garlic Bread
$6.95
More about Rosebud Lemont
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Turnabout Pizza
1000 Main St, Lemont
Avg 4.6
(617 reviews)
Garlic Bread
$2.45
Garlic Bread W/cheese
$3.45
More about Turnabout Pizza
