Noodle bowls in Lemont

Corner Stone Tavern image

GRILL

Corner Stone Tavern

103 Stephen Street, Lemont

Avg 4.8 (360 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl Of Chicken And Noodle$6.00
More about Corner Stone Tavern
DIGS on CANAL image

 

DIGS on CANAL

316 Canal Street, Lemont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Bowl$4.50
More about DIGS on CANAL

