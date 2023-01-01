Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Lemont

Lemont restaurants
Lemont restaurants that serve short ribs

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Rosebud Lemont - Lemont

12350 Derby Road, Lemont

Avg 4.5 (954 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Short Rib with Polenta$37.00
PIZZA • TAPAS

Wooden Paddle

212 Stephen St., Lemont

Avg 4.7 (981 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Short Rib Bolognese$20.00
Pappardelle pasta, slow-simmered bolognese, pecorino
