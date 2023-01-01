Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Short ribs in
Lemont
/
Lemont
/
Short Ribs
Lemont restaurants that serve short ribs
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Rosebud Lemont - Lemont
12350 Derby Road, Lemont
Avg 4.5
(954 reviews)
Short Rib with Polenta
$37.00
More about Rosebud Lemont - Lemont
PIZZA • TAPAS
Wooden Paddle
212 Stephen St., Lemont
Avg 4.7
(981 reviews)
Short Rib Bolognese
$20.00
Pappardelle pasta, slow-simmered bolognese, pecorino
More about Wooden Paddle
