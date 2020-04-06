Leña - Pizza + Bagels - 331 Cotton Row
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
331 Cotton Row, Cleveland MS 38732
