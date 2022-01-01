Go
Toast
  • /
  • Paterson
  • /
  • Lena Y Carbon - 359 Union Avenue

Lena Y Carbon - 359 Union Avenue

Creating Gastronimic Fusions That You Love

359 Union Avenue

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

359 Union Avenue

Paterson NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Affan Mini Market and Deli

No reviews yet

Zabihah Certified Halal Meat, Fish, and Grocery

Star Restaurant

No reviews yet

Authentic Bangladesh, Indian and Pakistani Restaurant. Place where families get together, enjoy delicious food and celebrate occasions.

Lena Y Carbon - 360 Union Ave

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tropical Juice Bar

No reviews yet

Aiming high everyday with our drinks, food, our teams and guests!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston