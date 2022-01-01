Go
Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap image
Pizza
Italian

Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:59 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

3828 Reviews

$$

401 E. Braddock Road

Alexandria, VA 22301

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Baked Italian Bolognese$46.00
Feeds up to 6 people!
Zesty bolognese, seasonal vegetables, garlic mashed potatoes, parmesan. A great pasta to accompany your Easter Meal!
Chopped Italian Salad for 2 (1 qt-2 servings)$30.00
Feeds up to 2 people - 1 qt.
romaine lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers, red onions, crispy garbanzo beans, hard-boiled eggs, smoked applewood bacon, ricotta salata with house-made italian vinaigrette.
Side Caesar Salad$8.00
Grilled Asparagus (24 oz)$12.00
Grilled Asparagus (24 oz)
Whole Key Lime Pie (6 slices)$46.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 11:55 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:55 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

401 E. Braddock Road, Alexandria VA 22301

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

ARP Gift Cards

No reviews yet

Enjoy!

Theismann's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Celebrating the professional football career of Joe Theismann and the American traditions surrounding professional sports, Joe Theismann’s Restaurant presents a menu of upscale bar and pub fare, plus a full bar featuring beer, wine and craft cocktails. Open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

Touchdown Wings & Burgers

No reviews yet

Enjoy!

BARCA Pier & Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap

orange star4.3 • 3828 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston