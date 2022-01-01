Go
Consumer pic

Lena Y Carbon - 363 Passaic St., Passaic

Open today 2:00 PM - 9:59 PM

review star

No reviews yet

363 Passaic St

Passaic, NJ 07055

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday2:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 9:59 pm

Location

363 Passaic St, Passaic NJ 07055

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Casalados

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Jardin Passaic

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy best birria tacos!

Master Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tropical Juice Bar Passaic Street

No reviews yet

Aiming high everyday, with our food, drinks, our teams and our guests!!!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Lena Y Carbon - 363 Passaic St., Passaic

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston