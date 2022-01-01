Lenexa American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Lenexa

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

12906 W. 87th St Pkwy, Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (1044 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Original Fried Flavored$10.00
Freshly breaded, deep fried and smothered with your choice of sauce
Charred Wings$12.50
Just like our Original Wings with the extra step of char broiling to sear in the flavor
Build-A-Booga$10.50
A half-pound of fresh hand pattied ground beef with lettuce, pickle, and onion
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Red Door Woodfired Grill image

 

Red Door Woodfired Grill

15918 W. 88th Street, Lenexa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
EXP Large House Salad$11.00
Field greens, grape tomato, red onion, cucumber, radish, carrot, parmesan herbed croutons
Julie's Light and Fit$17.00
Woodfire grilled chicken breast, mushrooms seasonal veggies, artichokes,
Kalamata olives, green beans, topped with goat cheese and tomato salad
Pretzel Bites$10.00
Served with smoked green chile cheese
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill
Grinders Stonewall image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grinders Stonewall

10240 Pflumm Rd., Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (653 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Big House Fort Supreme-O$22.50
Grinders "Rock-N-Red" sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Black olives & Mushrooms.
Jax Reuben$11.50
corned beef, slow roasted in Grinders Highnoon pub ale, hand sliced & topped w/ swiss cheese, Ho'made jalapeno sauerkraut, 1001 island dressing & served on a toasted marble rye bread.
Cali BLT Sand$11.50
Grinders "Best sellin " sandwich starts w/ our signature candied bacon, freshly sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato & served on a wheat berry bread schmeared w/ H'o made chipotle aioli.
More about Grinders Stonewall

