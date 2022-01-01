Lenexa American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Lenexa
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
12906 W. 87th St Pkwy, Lenexa
|Popular items
|Original Fried Flavored
|$10.00
Freshly breaded, deep fried and smothered with your choice of sauce
|Charred Wings
|$12.50
Just like our Original Wings with the extra step of char broiling to sear in the flavor
|Build-A-Booga
|$10.50
A half-pound of fresh hand pattied ground beef with lettuce, pickle, and onion
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill
Red Door Woodfired Grill
15918 W. 88th Street, Lenexa
|Popular items
|EXP Large House Salad
|$11.00
Field greens, grape tomato, red onion, cucumber, radish, carrot, parmesan herbed croutons
|Julie's Light and Fit
|$17.00
Woodfire grilled chicken breast, mushrooms seasonal veggies, artichokes,
Kalamata olives, green beans, topped with goat cheese and tomato salad
|Pretzel Bites
|$10.00
Served with smoked green chile cheese
More about Grinders Stonewall
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grinders Stonewall
10240 Pflumm Rd., Lenexa
|Popular items
|Big House Fort Supreme-O
|$22.50
Grinders "Rock-N-Red" sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Black olives & Mushrooms.
|Jax Reuben
|$11.50
corned beef, slow roasted in Grinders Highnoon pub ale, hand sliced & topped w/ swiss cheese, Ho'made jalapeno sauerkraut, 1001 island dressing & served on a toasted marble rye bread.
|Cali BLT Sand
|$11.50
Grinders "Best sellin " sandwich starts w/ our signature candied bacon, freshly sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato & served on a wheat berry bread schmeared w/ H'o made chipotle aioli.