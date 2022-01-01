Lenexa pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Lenexa
More about Old Shawnee Pizza & Saloon
Old Shawnee Pizza & Saloon
19617 W. 101 St., Lenexa
|Popular items
|CLASSIC SALAD
|$5.00
Harvest Blend lettuce, topped with an Italian Cheese blend, bacon bits and
pepperoni. Served with your favorite dressing.
|MINI Lunch Pizza Meal
|$11.99
Your choice of up to 5 toppings
or any specialty served with a small classic
salad or 2 pieces of garlic toast and a drink.
|MD Build Your Own
|$13.99
More about Grinders Stonewall
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grinders Stonewall
10240 Pflumm Rd., Lenexa
|Popular items
|Big House Fort Supreme-O
|$22.50
Grinders "Rock-N-Red" sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Black olives & Mushrooms.
|Jax Reuben
|$11.50
corned beef, slow roasted in Grinders Highnoon pub ale, hand sliced & topped w/ swiss cheese, Ho'made jalapeno sauerkraut, 1001 island dressing & served on a toasted marble rye bread.
|Cali BLT Sand
|$11.50
Grinders "Best sellin " sandwich starts w/ our signature candied bacon, freshly sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato & served on a wheat berry bread schmeared w/ H'o made chipotle aioli.