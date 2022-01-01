Lenexa pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Lenexa

Old Shawnee Pizza & Saloon

 

Old Shawnee Pizza & Saloon

19617 W. 101 St., Lenexa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CLASSIC SALAD$5.00
Harvest Blend lettuce, topped with an Italian Cheese blend, bacon bits and
pepperoni. Served with your favorite dressing.
MINI Lunch Pizza Meal$11.99
Your choice of up to 5 toppings
or any specialty served with a small classic
salad or 2 pieces of garlic toast and a drink.
MD Build Your Own$13.99
Old Shawnee Pizza & Saloon
Grinders Stonewall

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grinders Stonewall

10240 Pflumm Rd., Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (653 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Big House Fort Supreme-O$22.50
Grinders "Rock-N-Red" sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Black olives & Mushrooms.
Jax Reuben$11.50
corned beef, slow roasted in Grinders Highnoon pub ale, hand sliced & topped w/ swiss cheese, Ho'made jalapeno sauerkraut, 1001 island dressing & served on a toasted marble rye bread.
Cali BLT Sand$11.50
Grinders "Best sellin " sandwich starts w/ our signature candied bacon, freshly sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato & served on a wheat berry bread schmeared w/ H'o made chipotle aioli.
Grinders Stonewall
Topp'd Pizza + Salads

 

Topp'd Pizza + Salads

8750 Penrose Lane, Lenexa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Topp'd Pizza + Salads

