Burritos in Lenexa

More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch - Shack Lenexa
Shack Breakfast & Lunch - Shack Lenexa
9329 HARBINGER ST, LENEXA
|SWEET AVO-RITO BURRITO
|$11.99
Avocado, green & red peppers, sweet pot tots, egg whites & Cheddar cheese in a wheat tortilla
|BURRITO DEL CULO GRANDE
|$14.49
Burrito stuffed w/ chorizo, steak, hash
browns, queso, salsa fresca & scrambled
eggs topped w/ guacamole, sour cream, queso blanco & green chile salsa w/ hash browns...and you know what...throw some crushed
doritos on top. OK, that's it...for now