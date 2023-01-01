Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Lenexa

Go
Lenexa restaurants
Toast

Lenexa restaurants that serve carne asada

Blue Moose image

 

Blue Moose - Lenexa

10064 Woodland Rd, Lenexa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Single Carne Asada Taco$3.75
More about Blue Moose - Lenexa
Consumer pic

 

Red Kitchen KC

8750 Penrose Ln, Lenexa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tacos de Carne Asada 2x8$8.00
2 flour tortillas ( Caramelo) with cheese, carne asada, cilantro, onion and topped with salsa taquera.
More about Red Kitchen KC

Browse other tasty dishes in Lenexa

Chicken Sandwiches

Taco Salad

Mac And Cheese

Fajitas

Tacos

French Fries

Sliders

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near Lenexa to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (236 restaurants)

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (236 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (656 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (395 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2036 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (976 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (625 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston