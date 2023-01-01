Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carne asada tacos in
Lenexa
/
Lenexa
/
Carne Asada Tacos
Lenexa restaurants that serve carne asada tacos
Blue Moose - Lenexa
10064 Woodland Rd, Lenexa
No reviews yet
Single Carne Asada Taco
$3.75
More about Blue Moose - Lenexa
Red Kitchen KC
8750 Penrose Ln, Lenexa
No reviews yet
Tacos de Carne Asada 2x8
$8.00
2 flour tortillas ( Caramelo) with cheese, carne asada, cilantro, onion and topped with salsa taquera.
More about Red Kitchen KC
