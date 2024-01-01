Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Lenexa

Lenexa restaurants
Lenexa restaurants that serve carrot cake

Blue Moose image

 

Blue Moose - Lenexa

10064 Woodland Rd, Lenexa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake$8.00
Served with Cinnamon Iced Cream.
More about Blue Moose - Lenexa
Item pic

 

Old Shawnee Pizza & Saloon - Lenexa

19617 W. 101 St., Lenexa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grandmas Carrot Cake$7.99
Two Delicious layers of moist cake loaded with shredded carrots, chopped pecans, and crushed pineapples. Covered with a cream cheese frosting, and garnished with chopped walnuts
More about Old Shawnee Pizza & Saloon - Lenexa

