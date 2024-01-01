Carrot cake in Lenexa
Lenexa restaurants that serve carrot cake
Blue Moose - Lenexa
10064 Woodland Rd, Lenexa
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
Served with Cinnamon Iced Cream.
Old Shawnee Pizza & Saloon - Lenexa
19617 W. 101 St., Lenexa
|Grandmas Carrot Cake
|$7.99
Two Delicious layers of moist cake loaded with shredded carrots, chopped pecans, and crushed pineapples. Covered with a cream cheese frosting, and garnished with chopped walnuts