Chicken sandwiches in Lenexa

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
12906 W. 87th St Pkwy, Lenexa
|Korean Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Choose Breaded or Grilled Chicken Breast coated with Gojo sauce, topped with Swiss cheese & Slaw
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
Pick your flavor
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
Chicken breast breaded, fried and buffaloized served on a bun
Red Door Woodfired Grill
15918 W. 88th Street, Lenexa
|EXP Fried Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Buttermilk jalapeno soaked chicken thigh, bread & butter pickle, rustic ranch slaw, smoked paprika aioli
Blue Moose
10064 Woodland Rd, Lenexa
|Kid Chicken Sandwich
|$6.95
|Stroud’s Spicy Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Breaded, boneless chicken breast dipped in our Stroud’s Spicy Hot sauce, topped with sweet pickle and mayonnaise on a toasted ciabatta bun. Served with creamy coleslaw or your choice of sandwich side.