Chili burgers in Lenexa

Lenexa restaurants
Lenexa restaurants that serve chili burgers

Pegah's Family Restaurant

12122 West 87th Street, Lenexa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili & Cheese Burger$11.99
More about Pegah's Family Restaurant
Cosmo Burger - Lenexa Public Market - Cosmo Burger - Lenexa

8750 Penrose Lane, Lenexa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHILI BURGER$8.00
Single smash burger with beef chili, american cheese, grilled onion, housemade pickles, and burger sauce on a potato bun
(CHILI CONTAINS ONION & GARLIC)
More about Cosmo Burger - Lenexa Public Market - Cosmo Burger - Lenexa

