Chipotle chicken in Lenexa

Lenexa restaurants
Lenexa restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Red Door Woodfired Grill - Lenexa

15918 W. 88th Street, Lenexa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken Tacos$15.95
Woodfired chipotle chicken, baja slaw, pepper jack, avocado-jalapeno aioli, cotija
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill - Lenexa
Old Shawnee Pizza - Lenexa

19617 W. 101 St., Lenexa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SM Pizza of the Month "HONEY CHIPOTLE CHICKEN"$18.49
Chipotle Pizza Sauce, Fajita Chicken, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Roasted Corn & Poblano Peppers, Pepper Jack Cheese and Drizzled with Hot Honey.
MD Pizza of the Month "HONEY CHIPOTLE CHICKEN"$25.99
Chipotle Pizza Sauce, Fajita Chicken, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Roasted Corn & Poblano Peppers, Pepper Jack Cheese and Drizzled with Hot Honey.
More about Old Shawnee Pizza - Lenexa

