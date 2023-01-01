Chipotle chicken in Lenexa
Lenexa restaurants that serve chipotle chicken
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill - Lenexa
Red Door Woodfired Grill - Lenexa
15918 W. 88th Street, Lenexa
|Chipotle Chicken Tacos
|$15.95
Woodfired chipotle chicken, baja slaw, pepper jack, avocado-jalapeno aioli, cotija
More about Old Shawnee Pizza - Lenexa
Old Shawnee Pizza - Lenexa
19617 W. 101 St., Lenexa
|SM Pizza of the Month "HONEY CHIPOTLE CHICKEN"
|$18.49
Chipotle Pizza Sauce, Fajita Chicken, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Roasted Corn & Poblano Peppers, Pepper Jack Cheese and Drizzled with Hot Honey.
|MD Pizza of the Month "HONEY CHIPOTLE CHICKEN"
|$25.99
Chipotle Pizza Sauce, Fajita Chicken, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Roasted Corn & Poblano Peppers, Pepper Jack Cheese and Drizzled with Hot Honey.