Coleslaw in
Lenexa
/
Lenexa
/
Coleslaw
Lenexa restaurants that serve coleslaw
Blue Moose
10064 Woodland Rd, Lenexa
No reviews yet
Coleslaw
$2.49
More about Blue Moose
The Junction
12804 Santa Fe Trail Drive, Lenexa
No reviews yet
Jalapeno Coleslaw
$3.50
Jalapeno Coleslaw - PINT
$6.50
More about The Junction
