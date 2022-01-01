Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Lenexa

Lenexa restaurants
Lenexa restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

12906 W. 87th St Pkwy, Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (1044 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Chicken breast breaded, fried and buffaloized served on a bun
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Red Door Woodfired Grill

15918 W. 88th Street, Lenexa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
EXP Fried Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Buttermilk jalapeno soaked chicken thigh, bread & butter pickle, rustic ranch slaw, smoked paprika aioli
Fried Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Buttermilk jalapeno soaked chicken thigh, bread & butter pickle, rustic ranch slaw, smoked paprika aioli
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill

