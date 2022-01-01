Mac and cheese in Lenexa
Lenexa restaurants that serve mac and cheese
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
12906 W. 87th St Pkwy, Lenexa
|BBQ Burnt End Mac & Cheese
|$11.50
Creamy Cavatappi Mac & Cheese topped with BBQ Burnt Ends, Onion Straws and Green Onion
|White Mac & Cheese
|$3.50
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$5.25
Blue Moose
10064 Woodland Rd, Lenexa
|Side Mac and Cheese
|$4.99
|BYO Mac n Cheese
|$12.99
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our award-winning 6 cheese sauce.
Topped with garlic-buttered bread crumbs.
Old Shawnee Pizza & Saloon
19617 W. 101 St., Lenexa
|BYO MAC & CHEESE
|$14.99
Start with a base of our aged white cheddar macaroni
and cheese, and add one of your favorite toppings
from our list of herbs, veggies, meats and cheeses
above.
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Zarda Bar-B-Q
11931 W 87th Street, Lenexa
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.00
White cheddar mac & cheese with spiral noodles.
The Junction
12804 Santa Fe Trail Drive, Lenexa
|Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
Served with House BBQ Chips
|Mac & Cheese - QUART
|$20.00