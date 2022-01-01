Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Lenexa

Go
Lenexa restaurants
Toast

Lenexa restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

12906 W. 87th St Pkwy, Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (1044 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Burnt End Mac & Cheese$11.50
Creamy Cavatappi Mac & Cheese topped with BBQ Burnt Ends, Onion Straws and Green Onion
White Mac & Cheese$3.50
Kids Mac & Cheese$5.25
BYO Mac n Cheese image

 

Blue Moose

10064 Woodland Rd, Lenexa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Mac and Cheese$4.99
BYO Mac n Cheese$12.99
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our award-winning 6 cheese sauce.
Topped with garlic-buttered bread crumbs.
Old Shawnee Pizza & Saloon image

 

Old Shawnee Pizza & Saloon

19617 W. 101 St., Lenexa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BYO MAC & CHEESE$14.99
Start with a base of our aged white cheddar macaroni
and cheese, and add one of your favorite toppings
from our list of herbs, veggies, meats and cheeses
above.
Kids Mac & Cheese$7.00
Zarda Bar-B-Q image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Zarda Bar-B-Q

11931 W 87th Street, Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$3.00
White cheddar mac & cheese with spiral noodles.
Item pic

 

The Junction

12804 Santa Fe Trail Drive, Lenexa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$9.00
Kids Mac & Cheese$5.00
Served with House BBQ Chips
Mac & Cheese - QUART$20.00
Grinders Stonewall image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grinders Stonewall

10240 Pflumm Rd., Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (653 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Noah & Mac$5.00
