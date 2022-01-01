Nachos in Lenexa
Lenexa restaurants that serve nachos
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
12906 W. 87th St Pkwy, Lenexa
|Lots-O-Nachos
|$11.00
A heaping pile of chips, white queso, shredded cheese, tomatoes, chives & sour cream.
Red Door Woodfired Grill
15918 W. 88th Street, Lenexa
|Nachos
|$12.00
Green chile queso, pepper jack cheese, black beans, jalapeno, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro lime crema, cotija cheese