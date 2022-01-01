Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Lenexa

Lenexa restaurants
Lenexa restaurants that serve nachos

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

12906 W. 87th St Pkwy, Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (1044 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lots-O-Nachos$11.00
A heaping pile of chips, white queso, shredded cheese, tomatoes, chives & sour cream.
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Red Door Woodfired Grill

15918 W. 88th Street, Lenexa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos$12.00
Green chile queso, pepper jack cheese, black beans, jalapeno, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro lime crema, cotija cheese
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill
Item pic

 

The Junction

12804 Santa Fe Trail Drive, Lenexa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caboose BBQ Nachos$12.00
Crispy homemade tortilla chips, pulled pork, pickled jalapenos, blanco queso & BBQ sauce
More about The Junction

