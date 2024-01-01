Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Lenexa

Go
Lenexa restaurants
Toast

Lenexa restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Banner pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill - 12906 W. 87th St Pkwy

12906 W. 87th St Pkwy, Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (1044 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Cheesesteak$15.00
Tender Short Rib topped with peppers onions and smothered in Swiss on a toasted hoagie
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill - 12906 W. 87th St Pkwy
Item pic

 

Old Shawnee Pizza & Saloon - Lenexa

19617 W. 101 St., Lenexa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LG Pizza of the Month "Philly Cheesesteak"$31.99
Alfredo Sauce, Philly Steak, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Mushrooms & Provolone Cheese
LG Pizza of the Month "Philly Cheesesteak"$21.99
SM Pizza of the Month "Philly Cheesesteak"$17.49
Alfredo Sauce, Philly Steak, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Mushrooms & Provolone Cheese
More about Old Shawnee Pizza & Saloon - Lenexa

Browse other tasty dishes in Lenexa

Cheese Pizza

Quesadillas

Greek Salad

Corn Dogs

Spaghetti

Cookies

Chicken Pasta

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Lenexa to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Lees Summit

Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Atchison

No reviews yet

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (808 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (506 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2516 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1183 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (782 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston