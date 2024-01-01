Philly cheesesteaks in Lenexa
Lenexa restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill - 12906 W. 87th St Pkwy
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill - 12906 W. 87th St Pkwy
12906 W. 87th St Pkwy, Lenexa
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$15.00
Tender Short Rib topped with peppers onions and smothered in Swiss on a toasted hoagie
More about Old Shawnee Pizza & Saloon - Lenexa
Old Shawnee Pizza & Saloon - Lenexa
19617 W. 101 St., Lenexa
|LG Pizza of the Month "Philly Cheesesteak"
|$31.99
Alfredo Sauce, Philly Steak, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Mushrooms & Provolone Cheese
|SM Pizza of the Month "Philly Cheesesteak"
|$17.49
Alfredo Sauce, Philly Steak, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Mushrooms & Provolone Cheese