Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pies in
Lenexa
/
Lenexa
/
Pies
Lenexa restaurants that serve pies
Pegah's Family Restaurant
12122 West 87th Street, Lenexa
No reviews yet
Pie
$5.49
More about Pegah's Family Restaurant
Old Shawnee Pizza - Lenexa
19617 W. 101 St., Lenexa
No reviews yet
FH Key Lime Pie w/ Graham Cracker Crust
$11.75
FH Strawberry Cream Pie w/ Graham Cracker Crust
$11.75
More about Old Shawnee Pizza - Lenexa
Browse other tasty dishes in Lenexa
Pork Chops
Pretzels
Crispy Chicken
Chicken Salad
Waffles
Spinach Salad
Burritos
Patty Melts
More near Lenexa to explore
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(210 restaurants)
Overland Park
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Lees Summit
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Shawnee
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Olathe
Avg 4.7
(15 restaurants)
Mission
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Leawood
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Prairie Village
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(210 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Atchison
Avg 3
(3 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Sedalia
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(605 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(367 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1815 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(896 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(236 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(580 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston