Rangoon in Lenexa

Lenexa restaurants
Lenexa restaurants that serve rangoon

Item pic

 

Old Shawnee Pizza & Saloon

19617 W. 101 St., Lenexa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MD Crab Rangoon$22.59
SM Famous Crab Rangoon$17.49
Lg Famous Crab Rangoon$20.99
More about Old Shawnee Pizza & Saloon
The Original Q Rangoon - 6 pcs image

 

The Junction

12804 Santa Fe Trail Drive, Lenexa

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Original Q Rangoon - 6 pcs$10.50
House chopped meat, cream cheese stuffed in a wanton - Served with Sweet Chili Sauce
The Original Q Rangoon - 4 pcs$7.50
House chopped meat, cream cheese stuffed in a wanton - Served with Sweet Chili Sauce
More about The Junction

Map

