Reuben in Lenexa

Tanner's Bar & Grill
12906 W. 87th St Pkwy, Lenexa
|Blue Ribbon Reuben
|$12.50
With kraut, a little of our special sauce and melted Swiss on rye
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
9329 HARBINGER ST, LENEXA
|REUBEN SANDWICH
|$12.49
Slow braised corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & SHACK 1000 sauce on sliced Rye
Old Shawnee Pizza & Saloon
19617 W. 101 St., Lenexa
|CLASSIC REUBEN
|$13.99
Thinly sliced corned beef served on classic rye and covered in melted Swiss cheese, served with a side of sauerkraut & 1000 Island Dressing.
The Junction
12804 Santa Fe Trail Drive, Lenexa
|Junction Reuben
|$13.50
Smoked corn beef served on rye bread with jalapeno coleslaw, swiss cheese, house thousand island
Grinders Stonewall
10240 Pflumm Rd., Lenexa
|Jax Reuben
|$11.50
corned beef, slow roasted in Grinders Highnoon pub ale, hand sliced & topped w/ swiss cheese, Ho'made jalapeno sauerkraut, 1001 island dressing & served on a toasted marble rye bread.