Reuben in Lenexa

Lenexa restaurants
Lenexa restaurants that serve reuben

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

12906 W. 87th St Pkwy, Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (1044 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blue Ribbon Reuben$12.50
With kraut, a little of our special sauce and melted Swiss on rye
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

9329 HARBINGER ST, LENEXA

No reviews yet
Takeout
REUBEN SANDWICH$12.49
Slow braised corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & SHACK 1000 sauce on sliced Rye
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Old Shawnee Pizza & Saloon image

 

Old Shawnee Pizza & Saloon

19617 W. 101 St., Lenexa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CLASSIC REUBEN$13.99
Thinly sliced corned beef served on classic rye and covered in melted Swiss cheese, served with a side of sauerkraut & 1000 Island Dressing.
More about Old Shawnee Pizza & Saloon
The Junction image

 

The Junction

12804 Santa Fe Trail Drive, Lenexa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Junction Reuben$13.50
Smoked corn beef served on rye bread with jalapeno coleslaw, swiss cheese, house thousand island
More about The Junction
Jax Reuben image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grinders Stonewall

10240 Pflumm Rd., Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (653 reviews)
Takeout
Jax Reuben$11.50
corned beef, slow roasted in Grinders Highnoon pub ale, hand sliced & topped w/ swiss cheese, Ho'made jalapeno sauerkraut, 1001 island dressing & served on a toasted marble rye bread.
More about Grinders Stonewall

