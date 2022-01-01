Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Lenexa

Lenexa restaurants
Lenexa restaurants that serve sliders

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

12906 W. 87th St Pkwy, Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (1044 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sliders$9.50
Three baby boogas with American cheese atop a bed of fries
Kids Sliders w/ Cheese$5.25
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Blue Moose

10064 Woodland Rd, Lenexa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Sliders$12.99
3 mini burgers smashed on our griddle with onions, pickles and American cheese. Served on freshly baked Farm to Market slider buns.
More about Blue Moose
Zarda Bar-B-Q image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Zarda Bar-B-Q

11931 W 87th Street, Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Bun - Slider size (1x)$0.65
More about Zarda Bar-B-Q
Item pic

 

The Junction

12804 Santa Fe Trail Drive, Lenexa

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Junction Sliders$9.00
With house pickles & BBQ Sauce
Served with House BBQ chips
Lil Junction Sliders$5.00
2 Sliders Served with House BBQ Chips
More about The Junction

