Sliders in Lenexa
Lenexa restaurants that serve sliders
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
12906 W. 87th St Pkwy, Lenexa
|Sliders
|$9.50
Three baby boogas with American cheese atop a bed of fries
|Kids Sliders w/ Cheese
|$5.25
More about Blue Moose
Blue Moose
10064 Woodland Rd, Lenexa
|Beef Sliders
|$12.99
3 mini burgers smashed on our griddle with onions, pickles and American cheese. Served on freshly baked Farm to Market slider buns.
More about Zarda Bar-B-Q
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Zarda Bar-B-Q
11931 W 87th Street, Lenexa
|Bun - Slider size (1x)
|$0.65