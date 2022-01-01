Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street tacos in Lenexa

Lenexa restaurants
Lenexa restaurants that serve street tacos

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

12906 W. 87th St Pkwy, Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (1044 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Street Tacos$11.00
Three tacos with marinated steak, lettuce, black beans, mozzarella and cilantro.
Veggie Street Tacos$9.50
Seared Taco Flavored Quinoa Crumbles, Lime Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro & Jalapeño, served on corn tortillas.
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Topp'd Pizza + Salads

8750 Penrose Lane, Lenexa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
monthly special. - street taco pizza - large.$22.00
this month's special! the street taco pizza. with salsa verde, carne asada, mozzarella, cilantro, onion, and queso fresco. spicy!
monthly special. - street taco pizza - small.$12.00
this month's special! with house-made salsa verde, carne asada steak, mozzarella, cilantro, white onion, and queso fresco. spicy!
More about Topp'd Pizza + Salads

