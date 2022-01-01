Street tacos in Lenexa
Lenexa restaurants that serve street tacos
Tanner's Bar & Grill
Tanner's Bar & Grill
12906 W. 87th St Pkwy, Lenexa
|Street Tacos
|$11.00
Three tacos with marinated steak, lettuce, black beans, mozzarella and cilantro.
|Veggie Street Tacos
|$9.50
Seared Taco Flavored Quinoa Crumbles, Lime Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro & Jalapeño, served on corn tortillas.
Topp'd Pizza + Salads
Topp'd Pizza + Salads
8750 Penrose Lane, Lenexa
|monthly special. - street taco pizza - large.
|$22.00
this month's special! the street taco pizza. with salsa verde, carne asada, mozzarella, cilantro, onion, and queso fresco. spicy!
|monthly special. - street taco pizza - small.
|$12.00
this month's special! with house-made salsa verde, carne asada steak, mozzarella, cilantro, white onion, and queso fresco. spicy!