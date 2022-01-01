Tacos in Lenexa
Lenexa restaurants that serve tacos
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
12906 W. 87th St Pkwy, Lenexa
|Street Tacos
|$11.00
Three tacos with marinated steak, lettuce, black beans, mozzarella and cilantro.
|Mahi Tacos
|$13.00
Three soft shell tacos with strips of Mahi Mahi, cabbage, shredded cheese, tomatoes, & chipotle ranch
|Kids Tacos
|$5.25
Hard Shell ground beef w/ lettuce and cheese
More about Blue Moose
Blue Moose
10064 Woodland Rd, Lenexa
|Fish Tacos
|$14.99
2 soft corn tortillas filled with blackened and grilled cape capensis, chipotle mayonnaise.
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
9329 HARBINGER ST, LENEXA
|BREAKFAST TACOS
|$10.99
2 tacos in a flour tortilla w/ scrambled eggs & pork belly or chorizo, topped w/ salsa fresca, Queso blanco, served w/ hash browns
More about The Junction
The Junction
12804 Santa Fe Trail Drive, Lenexa
|Train Track Taco Trio
|$9.00
One Memphis Taco, One Chicken Tinga Taco and One Bodacious Brisket Taco
|Pa Pow Tacos
|$11.00
Fried shrimp tossed in pa pow sauce, jalapeno coleslaw, pickled jalapenos, cotija cheese, cilantro & onions
|Memphis Tacos
|$10.00
Pulled pork, cilantro & onions, pickled red onions, jalapeno coleslaw, cotija cheese & BBQ Sauce
More about Topp'd Pizza + Salads
Topp'd Pizza + Salads
8750 Penrose Lane, Lenexa
|monthly special. - street taco pizza - large.
|$22.00
this month's special! the street taco pizza. with salsa verde, carne asada, mozzarella, cilantro, onion, and queso fresco. spicy!
|monthly special. - street taco pizza - small.
|$12.00
this month's special! with house-made salsa verde, carne asada steak, mozzarella, cilantro, white onion, and queso fresco. spicy!