Tacos in Lenexa

Lenexa restaurants
Lenexa restaurants that serve tacos

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

12906 W. 87th St Pkwy, Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (1044 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Street Tacos$11.00
Three tacos with marinated steak, lettuce, black beans, mozzarella and cilantro.
Mahi Tacos$13.00
Three soft shell tacos with strips of Mahi Mahi, cabbage, shredded cheese, tomatoes, & chipotle ranch
Kids Tacos$5.25
Hard Shell ground beef w/ lettuce and cheese
Blue Moose

10064 Woodland Rd, Lenexa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Tacos$14.99
2 soft corn tortillas filled with blackened and grilled cape capensis, chipotle mayonnaise.
Shack Breakfast & Lunch

9329 HARBINGER ST, LENEXA

No reviews yet
Takeout
BREAKFAST TACOS$10.99
2 tacos in a flour tortilla w/ scrambled eggs & pork belly or chorizo, topped w/ salsa fresca, Queso blanco, served w/ hash browns
The Junction

12804 Santa Fe Trail Drive, Lenexa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Train Track Taco Trio$9.00
One Memphis Taco, One Chicken Tinga Taco and One Bodacious Brisket Taco
Pa Pow Tacos$11.00
Fried shrimp tossed in pa pow sauce, jalapeno coleslaw, pickled jalapenos, cotija cheese, cilantro & onions
Memphis Tacos$10.00
Pulled pork, cilantro & onions, pickled red onions, jalapeno coleslaw, cotija cheese & BBQ Sauce
Topp'd Pizza + Salads

8750 Penrose Lane, Lenexa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
monthly special. - street taco pizza - large.$22.00
this month's special! the street taco pizza. with salsa verde, carne asada, mozzarella, cilantro, onion, and queso fresco. spicy!
monthly special. - street taco pizza - small.$12.00
this month's special! with house-made salsa verde, carne asada steak, mozzarella, cilantro, white onion, and queso fresco. spicy!
