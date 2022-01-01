Tostadas in Lenexa

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Red Kitchen KC

8750 Penrose Ln, Lenexa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tostada$8.00
Flat hard-shell tortilla, topped with ONE filling Chicken or Beef, letucce, tomato, avocado, crema, queso fresco
More about Red Kitchen KC
Shack Breakfast & Lunch - Shack Lenexa

9329 HARBINGER ST, LENEXA

No reviews yet
Takeout
TOSTADA ENSALADA$11.99
Spring mix w/ avocado ranch, salsa fresca, Pepper Jack cheese, green chile salsa, crushed doritos, served w/ a crispy corn tortilla w/ refried beans & topped w/ sour cream & guacomole
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch - Shack Lenexa

