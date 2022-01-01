Tostadas in Lenexa
Lenexa restaurants that serve tostadas
More about Red Kitchen KC
Red Kitchen KC
8750 Penrose Ln, Lenexa
|Tostada
|$8.00
Flat hard-shell tortilla, topped with ONE filling Chicken or Beef, letucce, tomato, avocado, crema, queso fresco
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch - Shack Lenexa
Shack Breakfast & Lunch - Shack Lenexa
9329 HARBINGER ST, LENEXA
|TOSTADA ENSALADA
|$11.99
Spring mix w/ avocado ranch, salsa fresca, Pepper Jack cheese, green chile salsa, crushed doritos, served w/ a crispy corn tortilla w/ refried beans & topped w/ sour cream & guacomole