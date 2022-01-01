Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Lenexa

Lenexa restaurants
Lenexa restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

12906 W. 87th St Pkwy, Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (1044 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club$11.50
Double decker of turkey, bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato and mayo
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Zarda Bar-B-Q

11931 W 87th Street, Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Crunch Sandwich$8.00
Crispy, golden-brown Turkey, melted provolone, and two strips of bacon on a Roma bun with a zesty side of house-made Chipotle mayo. Available in regular or large.
Turkey Crunch Sandwich Special$8.00
Crispy, golden-brown Turkey, melted provolone, and two strips of bacon on a Roma bun with a zesty side of house-made Chipotle mayo. Available in regular or large.
Turkey Crunch Sandwich$8.49
On special for the entire month of April for just $8.49.
Come Get Some!!
More about Zarda Bar-B-Q
Item pic

 

The Junction

12804 Santa Fe Trail Drive, Lenexa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Turkey Club$12.50
Smoked turkey, ham, smoked cheddar, candied bacon, house pickles, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo on crispy sourdough
More about The Junction

