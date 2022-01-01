Waffles in Lenexa
Lenexa restaurants that serve waffles
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
12906 W. 87th St Pkwy, Lenexa
|Chicken & Waffles
|$12.50
Crispy Belgium Waffle topped with Breaded Chicken, Hot Honey Sauce, Garlic Aioli and Crispy Peppered Bacon. Served with Tots
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
9329 HARBINGER ST, LENEXA
|S'MORES WAFFLES
|$7.49
Golden grahams, marshmallow, whipped cream, chocolate syrup, powdered sugar & chocolate
|BELGIAN WAFFLES
|$5.49
Served with a side of butter and Maple Syrip.
|TOOT-TOOT WAFFLES (Here Comes some Fruit)
|$10.49
Strawberries, bananas, whipped cream & powered sugar