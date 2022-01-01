Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Lenexa

Lenexa restaurants
Toast

Lenexa restaurants that serve waffles

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

12906 W. 87th St Pkwy, Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (1044 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Waffles$12.50
Crispy Belgium Waffle topped with Breaded Chicken, Hot Honey Sauce, Garlic Aioli and Crispy Peppered Bacon. Served with Tots
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

9329 HARBINGER ST, LENEXA

No reviews yet
Takeout
S'MORES WAFFLES$7.49
Golden grahams, marshmallow, whipped cream, chocolate syrup, powdered sugar & chocolate
BELGIAN WAFFLES$5.49
Served with a side of butter and Maple Syrip.
TOOT-TOOT WAFFLES (Here Comes some Fruit)$10.49
Strawberries, bananas, whipped cream & powered sugar
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch

