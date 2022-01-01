Go
Toast

Lenny's Indian Head Inn

Legendary Lobsters, Steaks and Seafood since 1968!

205 S. Montowese ST

No reviews yet

Location

205 S. Montowese ST

Branford CT

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Friki Tiki

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Stand - American Roadside Food, Bar & Music

No reviews yet

A modern take on classic American roadside food, drinks and music.

Nellie’s

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Branford Yacht Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston