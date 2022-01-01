Lenny's Indian Head Inn
Legendary Lobsters, Steaks and Seafood since 1968!
205 S. Montowese ST
Location
205 S. Montowese ST
Branford CT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Friki Tiki
Come in and enjoy!
The Stand - American Roadside Food, Bar & Music
A modern take on classic American roadside food, drinks and music.
Nellie’s
Come in and enjoy!
Branford Yacht Club
Come in and enjoy!