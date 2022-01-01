Go
Lenny's Hideaway

Mexican Restaurant in Cohasset Village

8 Stagecoach Way • $$

Avg 3 (10 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Meals$7.95
Poblano and Grilled Corn$7.50
Roasted Poblano and grilled corn on a corn tortilla topped with crema, cilantro and onion
Virgin Margarita$5.00
Shirley Temple$3.00
Virgin Spicy Margarita$5.00
Carnitas Plate$19.95
Braised Pork cooked with beer and spices served with rice and small Mexican Salad and corn tortillas
House Made Lemonade$3.00
Virgin Mojito$5.00
Soda$2.00
Mexican Coke in Bottle$4.00
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8 Stagecoach Way

Cohasset MA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

