Lenny's Hideaway
Mexican Restaurant in Cohasset Village
8 Stagecoach Way • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
8 Stagecoach Way
Cohasset MA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Retail Shop at Island Creek Oysters
Oysters, Caviar, Tinned Fish, and all things ICO!
Nick & Angelo's Pizza Place
Come in and enjoy!
The Jetty, Kitchen & Bar
A modern American full service kitchen and bar. Our relaxed "surf shack" style decor offers a laid back atmosphere that reflects the vibe of our Brant Rock seaside location.
Thai Taki
Come in and enjoy!