Lenoir restaurants you'll love
Must-try Lenoir restaurants
More about Side Street Pour House
Side Street Pour House
128 Main St NW, Lenoir
|Popular items
|Chicken Tips
|$12.75
Grilled chicken tips served with grilled peppers and onions.
|Hamburger Steak
|$12.75
1/2 lb. hamburger steak made with certified Angus beef, served with grilled peppers and onions. Make Wagyu for 3.99
|Carolina Burger
|$12.50
The Southern Staple! Chili, slaw, mustard, and onion on a half-pound burger made with fresh certified Angus ground beef.
More about Happy Valley Filling Station
Happy Valley Filling Station
1275 Highway 268, Lenoir
|Popular items
|Mr. Piggy
|$16.00
San Giuseppe soppressata, sausage, Grande fresh mozzarella, calabrian chiles, red onion, red sauce
|Mamas Meatballs Red Special
|$15.00
4440 Wagyu beef meatballs, red onion, fresh basil, pecorino romano, and herbed salt
|Harvest Salad
|$12.00
A harvest salad with rotating ingredients based on our farmers availability. The base of the salad is arugula, romaine and salad mix. Topped with shredded carrots, goat cheese, lemon oil and balsamic reduction. Finished with an herb flaked sea salt.
More about Dodge City - Lenoir
Dodge City - Lenoir
954 Blowing Rock Boulevard, Lenoir