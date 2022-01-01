Lenoir restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lenoir restaurants

Lenoir restaurants
Must-try Lenoir restaurants

Side Street Pour House

128 Main St NW, Lenoir

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Tips$12.75
Grilled chicken tips served with grilled peppers and onions.
Hamburger Steak$12.75
1/2 lb. hamburger steak made with certified Angus beef, served with grilled peppers and onions. Make Wagyu for 3.99
Carolina Burger$12.50
The Southern Staple! Chili, slaw, mustard, and onion on a half-pound burger made with fresh certified Angus ground beef.
More about Side Street Pour House
Happy Valley Filling Station

1275 Highway 268, Lenoir

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mr. Piggy$16.00
San Giuseppe soppressata, sausage, Grande fresh mozzarella, calabrian chiles, red onion, red sauce
Mamas Meatballs Red Special$15.00
4440 Wagyu beef meatballs, red onion, fresh basil, pecorino romano, and herbed salt
Harvest Salad$12.00
A harvest salad with rotating ingredients based on our farmers availability. The base of the salad is arugula, romaine and salad mix. Topped with shredded carrots, goat cheese, lemon oil and balsamic reduction. Finished with an herb flaked sea salt.
More about Happy Valley Filling Station
Dodge City - Lenoir

954 Blowing Rock Boulevard, Lenoir

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Dodge City - Lenoir
