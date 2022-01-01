Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasta salad in Lenoir

Go
Lenoir restaurants
Toast

Lenoir restaurants that serve pasta salad

Banner pic

 

Side Street Pour House

128 Main St NW, Lenoir

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pasta Salad$3.95
House made pasta salad. Includes green olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, and parmesan.
More about Side Street Pour House
Happy Valley Filling Station image

 

Happy Valley Filling Station

1275 Highway 268, Lenoir

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pasta Salad$6.00
More about Happy Valley Filling Station
Map

More near Lenoir to explore

Mooresville

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Boone

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Wilkesboro

No reviews yet

Statesville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Elkin

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hickory

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Boone

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (350 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston