Pasta salad in Lenoir

Lenoir restaurants that serve pasta salad
Side Street Pour House
128 Main St NW, Lenoir
No reviews yet
Pasta Salad
$3.95
House made pasta salad. Includes green olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, and parmesan.
More about Side Street Pour House
Happy Valley Filling Station
1275 Highway 268, Lenoir
No reviews yet
Pasta Salad
$6.00
More about Happy Valley Filling Station
