Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Lenoir

Go
Lenoir restaurants
Toast

Lenoir restaurants that serve patty melts

Consumer pic

 

Cowlick, LLC - Moos And Chews

407 Carrituck Ct, Lenoir

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
St Patty Melt$5.00
More about Cowlick, LLC - Moos And Chews
Consumer pic

 

Coffee House 905

1669 Connelly Springs Rd., Lenoir

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Patty Melt Combo$11.18
Patty Melt (Only)$7.19
2 slices of cheese, grilled onions on Texas Toast
More about Coffee House 905

Browse other tasty dishes in Lenoir

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad

Chicken Noodles

Map

More near Lenoir to explore

Mooresville

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Boone

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Statesville

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Wilkesboro

No reviews yet

Elkin

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hickory

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Boone

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (601 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (260 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (949 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (785 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston