Patty melts in Lenoir

Lenoir restaurants that serve patty melts
Cowlick, LLC - Moos And Chews
407 Carrituck Ct, Lenoir
No reviews yet
St Patty Melt
$5.00
More about Cowlick, LLC - Moos And Chews
Coffee House 905
1669 Connelly Springs Rd., Lenoir
No reviews yet
Patty Melt Combo
$11.18
Patty Melt (Only)
$7.19
2 slices of cheese, grilled onions on Texas Toast
More about Coffee House 905
