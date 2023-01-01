Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Oxford
  • /
  • Lenora's Restaurant - 309 N Lamar Blvd, Oxford, MS 38655
Banner picView gallery

Lenora's Restaurant - 309 N Lamar Blvd, Oxford, MS 38655

Open today 6:00 AM - 3:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

309 N Lamar Blvd, Oxford, MS 38655

Lafayette, MS 38655

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 am

Location

309 N Lamar Blvd, Oxford, MS 38655, Lafayette MS 38655

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Boure' - 110 Courthouse Square
orange starNo Reviews
110 Courthouse Square Oxford, MS 38655
View restaurantnext
Proud Larrys
orange starNo Reviews
211 S Lamar Blvd Oxford, MS 38655
View restaurantnext
Greenline Salads - 1002 Van Buren Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1002 Van Buren Avenue Oxford, MS 38655
View restaurantnext
Good Day Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1006 Van Buren AveOxford, MS 38655US Oxford, MS 38655
View restaurantnext
Oxford Burger Company
orange starNo Reviews
920 Jackson Ave East Oxford, MS 38655
View restaurantnext
South Depot Taco Shop
orange starNo Reviews
1004 Van Buren Ave Oxford, MS 38655
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lafayette

Saint Leo Restaurant
orange star5.0 • 1,072
922 Jackson Ave E Oxford, MS 38655
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Lafayette

Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (9 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cordova

No reviews yet

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (137 restaurants)

Arlington

No reviews yet

Millington

No reviews yet

Starkville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Lenora's Restaurant - 309 N Lamar Blvd, Oxford, MS 38655

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston