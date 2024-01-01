Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Garlic bread in
Lenox
/
Lenox
/
Garlic Bread
Lenox restaurants that serve garlic bread
Pizzeria Boema
84 Main Street, Lenox
No reviews yet
Wood Fired Garlic Cheese Bread
$12.00
Garlic butter, fresh parsley, mozzarella, and with san marzano tomato dipping sauce
More about Pizzeria Boema
Frankie's Ristorante Italiano
80 Main St, Lenox
No reviews yet
Garlic Bread
$10.00
More about Frankie's Ristorante Italiano
