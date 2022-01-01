Go
Leo's Family Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy!

410 Motts Alley • $

Avg 4 (17 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast sandwich with cheese$5.75
Thursdays only: Polish Dinner$12.95
Corned Beef Hash Skillet$10.59
bacon$3.10
Friday only: Fish special 5 pcs$12.75
hash browns$2.60
Meat lovers omelet$10.99
Order of 4 mexican tacos$10.79
Meat Lovers Skillet$10.99
Charcoal chicken salad$9.99
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

410 Motts Alley

Lakeville IN

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
